Will Jalen Hurts' future be secured with the Philadelphia Eagles?
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Jalen Hurts' breakout season as quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles is set to be rewarded by the franchise after general manager Howie Roseman called the athlete's prospective contract extension "a priority."
The 24-year-old enjoyed a career-best year in his third NFL campaign this year, throwing for 22 touchdowns and rushing for 13 more in the regular season while registering 11 combined interceptions and fumbles.
He even led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, where the team dominated for much of the game until suffering a tough loss in its final seconds.
His 165 carries were the second-most by a quarterback in a single season, trailing only Lamar Jackson's 176 during his 2019 MVP season, and only Cam Newton's 2011 season saw a quarterback rush for more touchdowns (14).
It was also the first time in Eagles history that the franchise won 14 games in a regular season, although they had two 13-3 seasons before the league added a 17th game in 2021.
Speaking to the media about Hurts' long-term future in Philadelphia, Roseman emphasized that the organization views him as their franchise quarterback.
"Obviously we want to keep our best players here for the long term, and [Hurts] is certainly one of our best players," he said. "We'll keep all contract talks internal but we'd definitely like to keep Jalen Hurts here long term."
What will happen with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles?
The last big quarterback extension the Eagles handed out – to Carson Wentz – did not pan out, but Roseman said he is not letting that outcome influence his decision-making.
"You’ve got to look at the individual player, and that’s not to be critical to anyone we’ve given a contract to that hasn’t worked out," he said.
"But I think when we talk about Jalen, we’re talking about a guy we have tremendous confidence in, a guy that we want to be here for a long time. And so, it will be something that will be a priority for us."
The Eagles' list of free agents is long, including All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry, defensive centerpiece Fletcher Cox, and veteran edge rusher Brandon Graham – coming off a career-high 11 sacks – and Roseman is resigned to the fact that they will not be able to retain everyone.
"I think we have obviously a large number of free agents that we knew going in," he said. "I think when we looked at this team – and we always look at this team over not just this year but over a period of time – we knew we needed to get additional picks.
"Even though maybe we don't have the amount of picks this year, we have a bunch of high picks. And then next year, we're going to have a tremendous amount of picks. We already have two additional picks from two trades that we made.
"Just by the sheer number of the free agents, we're going to have comp picks next year. Even if we signed a bunch of guys, we are going to have comp picks next year.
"So I think we go into it with that understanding that it's going to be impossible to keep every single person on this team, but we're here to compete."
For most Eagles fans, that means hopefully competing with Hurts at the helm.
Cover photo: Collage: Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS