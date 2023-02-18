Will Jalen Hurts' future be secured with the Philadelphia Eagles?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Jalen Hurts' breakout season as quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles is set to be rewarded by the franchise after general manager Howie Roseman called the athlete's prospective contract extension "a priority."

Will Jalen Hurts become the Philadelphia Eagles' franchise quarterback? © REUTERS

The 24-year-old enjoyed a career-best year in his third NFL campaign this year, throwing for 22 touchdowns and rushing for 13 more in the regular season while registering 11 combined interceptions and fumbles.

He even led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, where the team dominated for much of the game until suffering a tough loss in its final seconds.

His 165 carries were the second-most by a quarterback in a single season, trailing only Lamar Jackson's 176 during his 2019 MVP season, and only Cam Newton's 2011 season saw a quarterback rush for more touchdowns (14).

It was also the first time in Eagles history that the franchise won 14 games in a regular season, although they had two 13-3 seasons before the league added a 17th game in 2021.

Speaking to the media about Hurts' long-term future in Philadelphia, Roseman emphasized that the organization views him as their franchise quarterback.

"Obviously we want to keep our best players here for the long term, and [Hurts] is certainly one of our best players," he said. "We'll keep all contract talks internal but we'd definitely like to keep Jalen Hurts here long term."