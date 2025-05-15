Will NFL players participate in flag football at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

Los Angeles, California - NFL team owners will meet next week to vote on a resolution that would allow league players to compete at the 2028 Olympics , when the sport's non-contact version will be part of the games, the league said Thursday.

The league confirmed in a statement that the question of allowing NFL players into the Olympics – potentially creating a gridiron 'Dream Team' – would be the subject of a resolution on the agenda at the owners' Spring meeting in Minnesota.

The resolution sets out the rules and parameters of how NFL players can compete in the Olympic flag football tournament in Los Angeles.

Flag football is an abbreviated, five-a-side form of American football, where players "tackle" each other by grabbing a flag attached to the waist of opponents.

The resolution being voted on next week argues that allowing NFL players to play in the Olympics would boost the global appeal of the sport.

"Participation by NFL players in flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics ... will support such growth and advance several league interests, including increasing fan and public interest in flag football, expanding the global reach of the NFL, and providing greater opportunities for fan engagement and for our league partners," the resolution reads.

Under the rules set out in the resolution, only one player per NFL team can compete on each national team participating in the Olympic tournament.

Additionally, teams' designated international players will be allowed to play for their respective home countries.

The resolution also requires Olympic flag football teams to implement minimum standards for medical staff, and requires field playing surfaces to be up to NFL standards.