Palestinians slam "double standards" over Israel at Paris Olympics

Paris, France - The head of the Palestine Olympic Committee criticized "double standards" from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday over its decision to allow Israel to compete at the Paris Games.

Protesters call for the exclusion of Israel from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Palestinian Olympic head Jibril Rajoub demanded a boycott in a letter to the IOC earlier this week which was rejected by the head of the international Olympics body, Thomas Bach.



"This confirms that there are international institutions that insist on applying double standards and not adhering to the Olympic Charter, laws and regulations, or morals," Rajoub said as he arrived at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport with the Palestinian sporting delegation.

Around a hundred people were there to welcome the athletes with dates and shouts of "Free, Free Palestine!"

"The Israelis or the Israeli Olympic Committee have lost the moral, sports, humanitarian, and legal right to participate," Rajoub added, saying Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza amounted to "crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing."

Israel has killed at least 39,175 people in Gaza since October, according to the territory's health ministry.

Around 400 Palestinian athletes have been killed, while others have been unable to train or travel because of Israeli bombing or restrictions, the Palestine Olympic Committee says.