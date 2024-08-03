Paris Olympics: Imane Khelif's inspiring journey to the boxing world stage
Paris, France - Born in an impoverished village some 185 miles from Algiers, boxer Imane Khelif had to overcome many obstacles in her journey to the 2024 Summer Olympics.
With braided hair and a powerful 5 foot 9 inch physique, the 25-year-old is the subject of a rightwing-fueled, hate-filled Paris Olympic Games gender controversy.
With smiles and a soft voice, Khelif told her story on television channel Canal Algerie one month before the start of the Games.
"Our village was around 10 kilometers [6.2 miles] from the center [of Tiaret]. I moved from the village to the city. From the city to the capital [of Algiers]. From the capital to abroad," she said.
From a family of limited means, she spoke of the difficulty of her life in "a village of conservative people" in Tiaret's semi-desert surroundings.
"I came from a conservative family. Boxing is not a widely-practiced sport by women, especially in Algeria. It was difficult."
Already a strong athlete, she played soccer with the boys in her village of Biban Mesbah – but beating boys in matches brought on fights where she fought back with punches. These fights lead her to boxing.
In an interview with UNICEF, Khelif said she used to sell scrap metal and her mother sold homemade couscous to pay for bus tickets to Tiaret.
Khelif's father at first did not approve of her decision to pursue boxing, but he eventually became one of her biggest fans. The 49-year-old unemployed welder told AFP that his daughter is "an example of the Algerian woman, a heroine of Algeria."
Imane Khelif overcomes barriers to pursue her boxing dreams
Khelif's father hailed "her strong will to work and to train," in an interview with AFP on Friday.
In 2022, Imane Khelif told the Algerian news agency APS that she had considered giving up boxing "because my family did not accept the idea, and because of how society looked at me, considering that I was doing something wrong."
But "all these barriers made me even stronger and were an extra motivation to achieve my dreams."
She also expressed her determination in an interview on the UNICEF website, where she said her "dream is to win a gold medal."
"If I win, mothers and fathers will be able to see how far their children can go," she said.
"I want to inspire girls and children in Algeria."
Imane Khelif fights her way onto the international stage
Khelif's international career took off with her participation in the lightweight category in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo – postponed to 2021 – where she won fifth place after losing in the quarter finals to Ireland's Kellie Harlington.
"Everything changed for the better, especially as my country's flag flew and its hymn played in many countries throughout the world," she explained.
In 2023, she made it to the semi-finals of the women's amateur boxing world championships in New Delhi, India.
But then she was disqualified following unspecified gender eligibility testing by the International Boxing Association, which is not recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
After her match against Italian opponent Angela Carini this week in the Paris Games – whom she beat in less than a minute – Khelif was targeted by online harassment and racism, where far-right publications insinuated that she was "a man fighting women."
Her father has dismissed aspersions about her gender, saying she is "a strong and courageous girl."
And the IOC has supported her participation, amid the furor over Khelif and another woman boxer, Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, also disqualified from last year's world championships.
"All of the competitors respect the eligibility rules for the competitions," said Mark Adams, IOC spokesperson, adding that it had "established that these are women."
Khelif's coach, Mohamed Chaoua, said the "controversies give her the strength to move forward." Her next fight against Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, at 11:22 AM ET.
Cover photo: REUTERS