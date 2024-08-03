Paris Olympics: Imane Khelif's inspiring journey to the boxing world stage

Paris, France - Born in an impoverished village some 185 miles from Algiers, boxer Imane Khelif had to overcome many obstacles in her journey to the 2024 Summer Olympics .

Boxer Imane Khelif is on a mission to inspire children and girls across Algeria during her 2024 Paris Olympics campaign. © REUTERS

With braided hair and a powerful 5 foot 9 inch physique, the 25-year-old is the subject of a rightwing-fueled, hate-filled Paris Olympic Games gender controversy.



With smiles and a soft voice, Khelif told her story on television channel Canal Algerie one month before the start of the Games.

"Our village was around 10 kilometers [6.2 miles] from the center [of Tiaret]. I moved from the village to the city. From the city to the capital [of Algiers]. From the capital to abroad," she said.

From a family of limited means, she spoke of the difficulty of her life in "a village of conservative people" in Tiaret's semi-desert surroundings.

"I came from a conservative family. Boxing is not a widely-practiced sport by women, especially in Algeria. It was difficult."

Already a strong athlete, she played soccer with the boys in her village of Biban Mesbah – but beating boys in matches brought on fights where she fought back with punches. These fights lead her to boxing.

In an interview with UNICEF, Khelif said she used to sell scrap metal and her mother sold homemade couscous to pay for bus tickets to Tiaret.

Khelif's father at first did not approve of her decision to pursue boxing, but he eventually became one of her biggest fans. The 49-year-old unemployed welder told AFP that his daughter is "an example of the Algerian woman, a heroine of Algeria."