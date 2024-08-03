Paris Olympics: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif punches her way to the semis in emotional victory
Paris, France - Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has shut down the haters and guaranteed herself at least bronze at the Paris Olympics after winning her quarter-final on Saturday on unanimous points.
Khelif, who has faced false accusations about her gender along with Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, comfortably beat Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori to reach the semi-finals of the women's 66kg category.
The duo embraced at the end, before the judges' verdict was delivered, and Khelif left the ring in tears.
Some of the crowd at North Paris Arena, where there were a large number of Algerians, chanted Khelif's name ahead of the bout and cheered her into the ring.
Hamori, who had said it was unfair to face Khelif, was booed into the venue but appeared magnanimous in defeat.
Khelif faces Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in the last four on Tuesday for a place in the final.
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting can also guarantee herself at least a bronze medal on Sunday when she faces Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva in the quarter-finals of the women's 57kg.
Losing semi-finalists in the boxing take home bronze.
Imane Khelif overcomes rightwing-fueled gender controversy
Khelif and Lin were disqualified from last year's world championships after failing gender eligibility tests, according to the International Boxing Association (IBA) – which has faced corruption allegations, prompting the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to withdraw recognition of the body.
The controversy ignited on Thursday when Khelif needed just 46 seconds to win her opening bout in the French capital, forcing an abandonment, against her tearful Italian opponent Angela Carini.
Khelif (25) and Lin (28) both competed at the Tokyo Games three years ago, where they failed to win a medal. They were then disqualified from the 2023 world championships, run by IBA.
The IBA said this week that the two boxers "did not undergo a testosterone examination but were subject to a separate and recognized test, whereby the specifics remain confidential."
The boxing in Paris is organized by the IOC, which took over because of governance, financial, and ethical issues at the IBA.
The IOC has leapt to the defense of Khelif and Lin, with president Thomas Bach on Saturday saying they were born and raised as women, and have passports saying that.
Neither boxer is known to identify as transgender, and Khelif's father, Omar, has since appeared in a video on social media showing his daughter's birth certificate proving she is female.
Omar told AFP from their Algerian village: "My child is a girl," adding, "She was raised as a girl. She is a strong girl – I raised her to work and be brave."
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS