Paris Olympics: Boxer Cindy Ngamba locks down Refugee Team's first-ever medal

Paris, France - Cindy Ngamba guaranteed the Refugee Olympic Team their first medal in history after comfortably winning her boxing quarter-final in Paris on Sunday.

Boxer Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba of the Refugee Olympic Team reacts after winning her 75kg quarter-final fight against Davina Michel of France. © REUTERS

Cindy Ngamba, who was born in Cameroon but sought safe haven in Britain aged 11, beat France's Davina Michel with a unanimous points decision to reach the last four of the women's 75kg category and win at least bronze.



The 25-year-old boxer is a lesbian, which is illegal in her native country.

The Refugee Olympic Team first competed at the Rio 2016 Games and is designed to represent forcibly displaced people worldwide.

There are 37 athletes competing for the team in Paris from more than a dozen countries.

Ngamba qualified by right for the boxing competition – the first Refugee Athlete to achieve that – and has packed a powerful punch in the French capital, winning a second bout in a row with ease for a place in the semi-finals.

Boxing hands out bronze medals for losing semi-finalists.