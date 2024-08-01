Paris Olympics: Refugee team boxer Cindy Ngamba closes in on historic medal

Paris, France - Boxer Cindy Ngamba said Wednesday she hoped to inspire refugees around the world as she fought her way to within one bout from making history with the Olympic Refugee team's first-ever medal.

The Olympic Refugee Team's Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba celebrates after winning against Canada's Tammara Amanda Thibeault in the women's 75kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris Games. © MOHD RASFAN / AFP

The 25-year-old Ngamba was born in Cameroon but sought safe haven in Britain aged 11 as she is a lesbian, which is illegal in her native country.



She qualified by right for the boxing competition – the first Refugee Athlete to achieve that – and showed she had every right to be in Paris, out-pointing Amanda Tammara Thibeault from Canada for a place in the last eight.

Boxing hands out bronze medals for losing semi-finalists, meaning she is guaranteed a medal in the women's 75kg if she overcomes France's Davina Michel on Sunday.

"I visualize any situation that can happen in the ring... and I'm prepared for it as I've seen hardship in life," Ngamba said after her bout.

"I have had to keep smiling and keep on pushing through life. I am just one of millions of refugees all around the world and I hope I give them motivation," she added.