Paris Olympics: Skating medals from doping-tainted 2022 Games finally awarded

Paris, France - The medals from the doping-tainted team figure skating event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were finally awarded during the Paris Summer Games on Wednesday, two and a half years after the controversial event.

Members of the US figure skating team pose with their gold medals following the reallocation of medals from the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background. © JACK GUEZ / AFP

In the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, the US and Japan were awarded gold and silver respectively.

The Russian team had won the event thanks to the points scored by then-15-year-old Kamila Valieva, who is now serving a four-year ban for doping.

Russia secured gold after Valieva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition.

But it later emerged the teenager had tested positive before the Games for trimetazidine, a drug to treat angina which is banned for athletes.

When Valieva's points were deducted, Russia was relegated to bronze with the USA in the gold medal position and Japan second.

"We all wished to be able to celebrate this medal together as a team, so it was really great that we were all able to come here and share this moment together," said US skater Nathan Chen after the podium ceremony staged at the Champions Park, an area where medallists from the Summer Games parade in front of the public.

Japan's Tim Koleto said "these last two and a half years have been very long."

"It's such a super special moment to be able to celebrate alongside family and friends and our other competitors. To do it in front of the Eiffel Tower is something even in my wildest dreams I didn't imagine."

Canada, who originally came fourth, failed in their challenge to have Russia stripped of bronze.