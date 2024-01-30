US take Olympic gold, Russia bronze after Valieva doping ban

Washington DC - United States figure skaters have retroactively been declared champions at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision on the doping case of teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva .

Russia's figure skater Kamila Valieva competes in the women's short program during the Russian Grand Prix of Figure Skating at the Megasport Arena in Moscow on October 22, 2022. Teenage Russian skater Kamila Valieva received a four-year ban from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on January 29, 2024 for failing a doping test prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics. © NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

The figure skating ruling body ISU published the new ranking for the team event in Beijing on Tuesday, dismissing Valieva's individual results and points after she was banned for four years by the CAS.



"Ms Valieva will be disqualified from all competitions which took place during the period of ineligibility, this includes the ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2022. She will also be disqualified from the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Women’s single competition and all her individual results and points in the Short Program and the Free Skating competitions will be dismissed," the ISU said.

With the new results, the US claimed gold in the team event with 65 points, Japan was awarded silver (63 points), and Russia took bronze (54 points). The Russians had initially scored 74 points.

The then 15-year-old Valieva helped Russia win the team gold at the Beijing Games two years ago with a stunning performance.

But the medal ceremony never took place as it emerged right afterward that she had tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine on December 25, 2021, at the Russian championships.

Valieva was later cleared by a Russian anti-doping tribunal, but that ruling was contested by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the ruling skating body ISU who asked the CAS to impose a four-year ban and disqualification from all events after the positive test.

This was granted by the CAS on Monday after a long process, with Valieva being banned for four years starting from December 25, 2021.