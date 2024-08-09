Paris Olympics: Team USA high schooler Quincy Wilson makes history in 4x400m debut

Paris, France - High school student Quincy Wilson made his Olympic debut in Paris for Team USA, helping to book a place in the 4x400m relay final on Friday.

Quincy Wilson of Team USA passes the baton to Vernon Norwood in action during the men's 4x400 relay round 1 at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS

Wilson, who only turned 16 in January, became the youngest track athlete in history to represent the USA at an Olympics with his first leg appearance in the heats.



After clocking only 47.27sec on the opening leg to place seventh – three seconds slower than Botswana first leg runner Letsile Tebogo, the 200m champion – Wilson's fellow runners backed him up in a full-team performance.

The USA eventually finished third in the semi-final behind Botswana and Great Britain, qualifying for the final in 2min 59.15sec.

The qualification was in large part due to a blistering second leg from Vernon Norwood, who took over the baton and scorched around in 43.54sec to haul the quartet back into contention.

Wilson said the electric atmosphere at the Stade de France had helped drag him around a difficult opening leg.

"It was amazing," the teenager said. "They got me round the track today. My grit and determination got me round the track."

"I knew I had a great three legs behind me, and I knew it wasn't just myself today."