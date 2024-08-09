Paris Olympics: Team USA reaches men's basketball final after thrilling comeback against Serbia

Team USA erased a 17-point deficit to beat Nikola Jokic's Serbia 95-91 and reach the Olympic men's basketball final in a bid for a fifth-straight gold medal.

Paris, France - Team USA erased a 17-point deficit to beat Nikola Jokic's Serbia 95-91 on Thursday and reach the Olympic men's basketball final, keeping their bid for a fifth-straight gold medal alive.

Lebron James (l.) and Stephen Curry of Team USA high five after winning their men's basketball semifinal match against Serbia at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry dazzled with 36 points and all-time NBA scoring leader LeBron James had a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

But it took a massive fourth-quarter effort to finally subdue the Serbs, who led most of the night and took a 76-63 advantage into the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker drilled back-to-back three-pointers to start the fight-back. Olympics Paris Olympics: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sets new world record to win 400m hurdles gold Joel Embiid pulled the States within four with a three-point play, and James tied it up at 84-84 with 3:41 to play. Curry rattled in a three-pointer with 2:24 remaining to give the USA their first lead since the first quarter 87-86. James followed with a driving layup, Curry grabbed a steal and drove for a basket that pushed the US lead to five, and the team held on. "We know we weren't playing our best basketball at all the whole game, but we were like two or three possessions away or one bad bounce away from flipping the momentum," Curry said. "We could feel it. There was a point end of the third quarter where you started to feel a little like ... are they going to slow down at all?" "That first four minutes of the fourth quarter changed everything."

Team USA stars deliver stunning Olympic semifinal comeback

Joel Embiid of Team USA celebrates after winning the men's basketball semifinal match against Serbia at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS Embiid scored 19 points, and Durant woke up just in time after a sleepy first half to add nine, allowing the USA to maintain their chance to claim a 17th Olympic crown. Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic finished with 17 points and 11 assists for Serbia, who got 20 points from a brilliant Bogdan Bogdanovic. Curry got off to a scorching start, drilling five three-pointers on the way to 17 first-quarter points. Olympics Paris Olympics: Team USA's Grant Holloway brings home men's 110m hurdles gold But Serbia combined for five three-pointers themselves and led 31-23 after a frenetic first quarter in which only four players scored for the USA. Serbia continued to pour it on, pushing their lead to 42-25 with more than six minutes left in the second period. Struggling offensively, the USA were also unable to slow the Serbian offense keyed by Jokic. Aleksa Avramovic was a deadly four-of-six from three-point range on the way to 15 first-half points, and Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdanovic had 12 before the break. Curry had 20 points in the first half, but subdued Phoenix Suns star Durant missed his only attempt. Suddenly the USA, whose romp through the group stage included a 110-84 victory over Serbia, looked in serious trouble for the first time at the Paris Games. Back-to-back three-pointers from Curry and Jrue Holiday cut the deficit to 59-65, but try as they might, the USA couldn't reel Serbia in. Marko Guduric converted a four-point play when he was fouled by Derrick White on a bomb from well beyond the arc to propel Serbia into the fourth quarter in the ascent.

Kevin Durant hails Steph Curry after Olympic semifinal win

Kevin Durant (r.) and Stephen Curry of Team USA react during their men's basketball semifinal match against Serbia at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS Durant hailed Curry's effort following the exhilarating fourth-quarter comeback, setting up a blockbuster final with hosts France on Saturday, a repeat of the gold medal match three years ago at the Tokyo Games. "Steph, man that was a God-like performance, because he felt like he was struggling throughout the whole tournament," said Durant, a three-time Olympic gold medalist. "We always said, 'Each night it could be somebody different.' And tonight he showed up." "Shot after shot, getting a steal at the end, finishing with the layup. He was everywhere tonight. It was one of the greatest games I've ever seen him play." Durant also had positive words for teammate Embiid. "He showed why he's one of the greatest ever to touch a basketball," Durant said of Embiid, who helped put Nikola Jokic in foul trouble down the stretch. "We tried not to get too discouraged. Late in the third quarter they hit us pretty hard... but we just kept pushing. We were able to pressure them, get them to miss shots, and we were out on the break," Durant added. James, who had 16 points, ranked the win as one of the greatest in his record-breaking career. "It's up there," said the 39-year-old. "I don't know how many opportunities and moments I'm going to get like this to be able to compete for something, compete for something big and play in big games, and tonight was a big game." He added: "We knew we were going to be challenged, we knew it was going to be the toughest game up to date, but it was a true total effort." James is going for his third Olympic gold and knows it's unlikely to get any easier against the host nation.