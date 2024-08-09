Paris Olympics: Team USA's Grant Holloway brings home men's 110m hurdles gold
Paris, France - Team USA's Grant Holloway won Olympic gold in the men's 110m hurdles in Paris on Thursday.
The three-time world champion, a silver medalist at the Tokyo Games three years ago, clocked 12.99 seconds for victory.
Teammate Daniel Roberts claimed silver in 13.09sec in a photo-finish with Jamaica's Rasheed Broadbell.
Olympic gold was the one medal missing in Holloway's impressive haul.
The 26-year-old American is the second-fastest man in history in the event, with a personal best of 12.81sec.
He was surprisingly beaten into silver at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 by Jamaican Hansle Parchment but has been untouchable since then.
Parchment finished eighth and last in the final in 13.39sec.
Cover photo: REUTERS