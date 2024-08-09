Paris Olympics: Team USA's Grant Holloway brings home men's 110m hurdles gold

Team USA's Grant Holloway won Olympic gold in the men's 110m hurdles in Paris on Thursday, clocking 12.99 seconds to secure his victory.

The three-time world champion, a silver medalist at the Tokyo Games three years ago, clocked 12.99 seconds for victory.

Teammate Daniel Roberts claimed silver in 13.09sec in a photo-finish with Jamaica's Rasheed Broadbell.

Olympic gold was the one medal missing in Holloway's impressive haul.

The 26-year-old American is the second-fastest man in history in the event, with a personal best of 12.81sec.

He was surprisingly beaten into silver at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 by Jamaican Hansle Parchment but has been untouchable since then.

Parchment finished eighth and last in the final in 13.39sec.

