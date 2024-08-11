Paris Olympics: US shades France to women's basketball gold after heart-stopping finale!

Paris, France - The US held off France to win an unprecedented eighth successive women's Olympic basketball gold on Sunday and extend their run of victories at the tournament to 61 games.

Team USA won a record-breaking eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's basketball after a dramatic final against France. © REUTERS

A'ja Wilson scored a game-high 21 points for the Americans, who won the title for the 10th time overall and survived a buzzer-beating shot from France's Gabby Williams to win 67-66.



The hosts needed a three to force overtime in Paris, but Williams' foot was on the three-point line as she let go of the ball, so her shot counted for just two points in a dramatic finale.

"It's all a blur right now," said Wilson, who also registered 13 rebounds and four blocks.

"We were just resilient and when we needed to we just kept going."

Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper both scored 12 points off the bench for the US. Williams led France with 19.