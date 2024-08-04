Paris Olympics: China's Zheng Qinwen triumphs in tennis final after Emma Navarro insults

Paris, France - Zheng Qinwen paid an emotional tribute to her parents on Saturday for allowing her "to focus on her dream" of becoming an Olympic champion.

Zheng Qinwen of China poses with her medal after winning gold in the women's singles tennis final at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS

The 21-year-old became China's first tennis singles gold medalist with a confident 6-2, 6-3 win over Croatia's Donna Vekic.



Zheng said her father's tough love had been key to her history-making moment at Roland Garros.

"He pushed me hard. Even on Chinese New Year, there was no rest. He'd take me to the track, he'd make me run up and down stairs to make my body work," she recalled.

"I got two or three days' rest when I was 14 or 15. My success comes a lot from my parents. They allowed me to stay focused on my dream."

She added: "They always believed in me. They weren't like other parents who said 'you can't do that.' When I was nine or 10, they told me I would win a Slam and be a champion."

"So thanks mom and dad. I couldn't have done it without you. I love you."

Zheng triumphed on the same Court Philippe Chatrier where compatriot Li Na won the 2011 French Open to become China's first Grand Slam singles champion. Li would also capture the 2014 Australian Open and become world number one.

Li's best Olympics performance was a fourth place at the Beijing Games of 2008.

"Since I was a child, Li was a great inspiration. I want to inspire children, especially girls to play tennis. It's a great sport because it shows you need to fight, how to be strong, be fast," said Zheng.

Her success on Saturday came after a rollercoaster week in Paris where she saved a match point in her third-round win over Emma Navarro and was blasted by the American for possessing a "cut-throat" attitude.

"I just told her I didn't respect her as a competitor," billionaire heiress Navarro said of Zheng when asked about a tense exchange at the net after their match.