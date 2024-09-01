Paris Paralympics: Seine water quality issues again lead to event postponements

Paris, France - Paralympic triathlon events scheduled to take place on Sunday in Paris have been postponed for 24 hours due to a decrease in the water quality of the river Seine.

Rain in the French capital during the past two days has left the river unsuitable for swimming.

Paris 2024 organizers and World Triathlon said the health of athletes is their priority.

All 11 triathlon races have been rescheduled for Monday, subject to water quality thresholds being met.

ParalympicsGB named its largest-ever triathlon squad for the French Games, with Tokyo 2020 champion Lauren Steadman among the 11 athletes.

"Following a meeting held on September 1 at 3:30 AM attended by representatives of World Triathlon, Paris 2024, and the relevant French authorities involved in monitoring the conditions of the Seine and the weather, the decision has been taken to postpone the Para triathlon competitions which were due to be held on September 1," read a joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon.

"The latest tests show a decrease in water quality in the river following the rain episodes over the last two days. As a result, the water quality at the competition venue on Sunday, September 1, is not suitable for swimming and above the threshold established by World Triathlon.

"It has been decided to schedule all 11 Para triathlon medal events on September 2."