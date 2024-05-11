Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and Suni Lee set to make Olympic history at US Core Classics

For the first time in gymnastics history, three Olympic all-around champions - Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Gabby Douglas - will compete in the same meet.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Hartford, Connecticut - In a jaw-dropping turn of events, gymnastics history will be made next week at the US Core Classics competition.

Gymnerds are in for a treat as three Olympic all-around champions take the stage together for the first time ever.

That's right: US legends Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Gabby Douglas are set to compete side by side in a historic event that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

The gymnastics world can barely contain its excitement as these three icons prepare to grace the mat.

Let's dive into why this competition is shaping up to be one for the books.

Team USA is flipping the script in modern gymnastics

Since the 1990s, Team USA has been redefining gymnastics, proving they're the ones to beat!

In the world of gymnastics, Eurasia was once the undisputed leader, with the USSR, China, and Japan consistently claiming top spots on the podium since the 60s. But since the 90s, Team USA has been shaking things up and redefining the sport. From the days of Carly Patterson and Nastia Liukin to the recent trio of Olympic champions Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Gabby Douglas shining at the Classics, the Americans are proving they're the ones to beat!

Simone Biles: Need we say more? Biles is already a legend in the sport. Known for her gravity-defying skills and incredible courage, she has won a jaw-dropping seven Olympic medals, including four golds. Her presence alone is enough to leave the audience in awe. Suni Lee: The reigning Olympic all-around champion from the Tokyo 2020 Games, Suni Lee has captivated fans with her stunning performances and fearless execution. Her rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric, and she's ready to add more accolades to her name. Gabby Douglas: The first American gymnast to win both team and individual all-around gold at the same Olympics (London 2012), Douglas has paved the way for future generations of athletes like Biles and Lee. Her artistry and strength have made her a beloved figure in the sport.