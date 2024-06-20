Track star Sha'Carri Richardson eyes redemption at US Olympic trials

Eugene, Oregon - World 100 meters champion Sha'Carri Richardson launches her quest for Olympic redemption on Friday as she aims to book her ticket to next month's Paris Games three years after a positive marijuana test saw her kicked off the US team for Tokyo.

Sha'Carri Richardson launches her quest for Olympic redemption on Friday as she aims to book her ticket to next month's Paris Games.. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The outspoken 24-year-old from Texas will be one of the headline attractions when the star-studded US Olympic athletics trials get underway at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.



For Richardson, who will open her campaign in Friday's 100m heats, it marks the final countdown of a journey that she hopes ends in an Olympic gold at the Stade de France on August 3.

Three years ago, Richardson looked primed to make her mark on the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics after romping to victory at the US trials in a brisk 10.86sec.

But her dreams of Olympic gold were left in ruins after it emerged she had tested positive for marijuana, earning her a one-month suspension which ruled her out of Tokyo.

Hopes of reigniting her career at the 2022 World Championships also went up in smoke when she bombed out of the US trials.

But the diminutive track star roared back to form in 2023, storming to a superb 100m triumph at the World Championships in Budapest, where she outpaced Jamaican rivals Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in a championship record of 10.65sec.