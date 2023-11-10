National Women's Soccer League scores landmark media rights deal

San Diego, California - The National Women's Soccer League announced a historic new media rights deal on Thursday worth $240 million over four years in partnership with multiple media outlets.

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe, midfielder Rose Lavelle, and defender Emily Sonnett celebrate after defeating the San Diego Wave FC in the NWSL championship semifinal. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The news comes two days before the NWSL championship match between Gotham FC and OL Reign, which will mark the career finale for US women's soccer icon Megan Rapinoe and another USA star, Ali Krieger.



The Reign's Rapinoe, winner of two World Cup titles with the United States and a fierce activist off the field, was a driving force of the US women's successful fight with the US Soccer Federation for equal pay and conditions with the men's squad.

Now she'll head into retirement knowing the NWSL has inked the biggest media rights package ever for a North American women's sports league – dwarfing the $1.5 million annually it received in its previous deal with broadcaster CBS.

"This moment is a celebration, a celebration of how far we've come and far we're headed," NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said at a press conference in San Diego, where the championship match will be played on Saturday.