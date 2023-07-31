USWNT coach issues warning ahead of crucial Portugal clash at World Cup

Auckland, New Zealand - The USWNT may need a big win against Portugal at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday to top Group E, but coach Vlatko Andonovski has warned his team to focus on simply securing their place in the last 16.

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski wants his team to focus squarely on qualifying for the World Cup last 16 ahead of their clash with Portugal. © REUTERS

The holders and favorites to win an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup have not yet hit peak form, beating debutants Vietnam 3-0 in their opening game at the tournament and then drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands in a repeat of the 2019 final.



Level on four points with the Dutch at the top of their group, a big win for the Netherlands against a weak Vietnam could relegate the US to second place.

But the priority for the record four-time world champions is to avoid defeat against tournament debutants Portugal, who has three points, and prevent a shock first-round exit.

"The most important thing obviously is getting in the knockout stage first and foremost and that is our main focus right now," Andonovski said at Eden Park in Auckland on Monday.

"We don't want to look two, three or four steps forward. If we start thinking too far ahead, our chance may never come."