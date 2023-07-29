USWNT eyes big World Cup win in group-stage finale against Portugal

Auckland, New Zealand - Women's World Cup holders the United States are hoping to rack up the goals when they play Portugal on Tuesday, with the aim of reaching the last 16 as group winners.

USWNT players pose for a team group photo before their match against the Netherlands. © REUTERS

A 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday in a repeat of the 2019 final left the two teams locked on four points in Group E.



The USA are top, though, thanks to a difference of two goals, but the danger remains that they will live to regret only beating minnows Vietnam 3-0 in their opening game at the tournament.

A big win for the Dutch against already eliminated Vietnam would give them a chance of leapfrogging the defending champions.

It would be the biggest shock in the history of the competition, but a win for debutants Portugal would take them through and leave the USA facing an unthinkable elimination.

"We are going to need to play fast and score a lot of goals and we also just want that for ourselves regardless of the game and the situation," US midfielder Andi Sullivan told reporters in Auckland on Saturday.

"We know our first two performances have been solid but we know we have more to give, especially in putting goals up," she added.

"That conversation has kind of been bubbling just because we expect that high standard from ourselves."