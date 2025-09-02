2025 US Open: Alcaraz and Pegula secure semifinal spots with dominant wins

New York, New York - Carlos Alcaraz powered into the US Open semifinals to set up a potential showdown with Novak Djokovic on Tuesday as Jessica Pegula punched her ticket to the last four.

Carlos Alcaraz powered into the US Open semifinals on Tuesday, taking down Jiri Lehecka in three sets. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Alcaraz needed just one hour and 56 minutes to seal a convincing 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

The Spanish second seed could now face a blockbuster semifinal against 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, who takes on American fourth seed Taylor Fritz in Tuesday's other quarterfinal.

Alcaraz could reclaim the world number one ranking with a victorious campaign in New York, a fact he is trying not to dwell on.

"Every time I step onto the court, I try not to think about it," he said. "If I think about the number one spot too much, I think I'm going to put pressure on myself, and I don't want to do that."

Alcaraz has not dropped a set during a relentless march into the semifinals and was once again in complete control against Lehecka.

The 22-year-old – who won the first of his five Grand Slam singles titles at Flushing Meadows in 2022 – broke Lehecka in the opening game before wrapping up the first set with ease.

Alcaraz, efficient on his own serve in the first set, then raced away with the second set, breaking Lehecka to take a 5-2 lead before holding to take a 2-0 advantage.

The third set went with serve until the ninth game, when Lehecka smacked a straightforward forehand long at 30-40 down and was broken for the fourth time in the match.

That left Alcaraz serving for the match, and he duly held to love, sealing his win with a scorching forehand into the corner.