2025 US Open: Alcaraz and Sinner set up blockbuster men's singles final

New York, New York - Carlos Alcaraz overpowered Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday to set up a blockbuster US Open tennis final showdown against world number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory over Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men’s singles semifinal at the 2025 US Open. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spanish second seed Alcaraz produced a ruthlessly efficient display to end Djokovic's latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title, winning 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in two hours and 23 minutes.

Alcaraz was then followed into the final by rival Sinner, who was forced to work hard by Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime before wrapping up a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

It means that Alcaraz and Sinner will collide in a third consecutive Grand Slam final this year on Sunday, where President Donald Trump will be among a 23,000 crowd to watch the latest installment of the gripping "Sincaraz" rivalry.

Alcaraz won the duo's first meeting in an epic five-hour 29-minute tussle at the French Open in June before Sinner dethroned the Spaniard in the final at Wimbledon the following month.

Alcaraz's victory over Djokovic suggested though that he is more than capable of ambushing Sinner in a match where the winner will be assured of the world number one ranking on Monday.

Alcaraz has not dropped a set en route to the final but still believes he has room for improvement.

"Beating Novak is always special. But I don't feel like I've won anything more than a Grand Slam semi-final," the 22-year-old five-time Grand Slam winner said after downing the 38-year-old Djokovic. "It was an important match, but it was just a ticket to the final."

Djokovic said he plans to chase more Grand Slams next year, but admitted he was no longer physically capable of matching Alcaraz and Sinner.

"I'm happy with my level of tennis, but you know, it's just the physicality of it," Djokovic said after his exit. "That's something I, unfortunately at this point in time in my career, can't control."