Naomi Osaka loses at Australian Open on Grand Slam comeback

Melbourne, Australia - Naomi Osaka fell at the first hurdle in her Grand Slam comeback on Monday, losing 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) to Caroline Garcia in the first round of tennis ' Australian Open.

Japan's Naomi Osaka waves to the crowd after losing her first-round match against France's Caroline Garcia at the Australian Open on January 15, 2024. © REUTERS

A single break proved enough for the French 16th seed to win the opening set against her rusty opponent, and she dominated the second set tie-break to progress in Melbourne.

Japanese star Osaka, who has won four Grand Slams, stepped away from tennis in September 2022, citing mental health concerns.

After giving birth to a baby girl, Shai, in July, she decided to return for the 2024 season.

Garcia paid respect to her defeated opponent after victory under the lights on Rod Laver Arena.

"I have a lot of respect for Naomi as a person and as a player," she said.

"She's been through a lot, but I'm just very glad to see her back and I hope she can enjoy the tennis now and have fun out there. She's a great girl."

"I mean, six months after giving birth she is playing quite amazing already, so we have to watch out."