US Open 2025: Sinner breezes into semifinals as Anisimova gets revenge

New York, New York - Reigning champion Jannik Sinner marched into the US Open quarterfinals Wednesday as Amanda Anisimova avenged her Wimbledon thrashing by Iga Swiatek to set up a last-four clash with Naomi Osaka.

World number one Sinner swept aside 10th seed Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the first all-Italian men's quarterfinal in Grand Slam history.

"It was a great performance, very solid. I started the match very well," said Sinner, who faces Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime has won two of three previous meetings, but Sinner thrashed him for the loss of just two games in Cincinnati last month.

"Every player who is in the semis of a Grand Slam can say they're playing their best tennis," added Sinner.

The 24-year-old Sinner also tied Nicola Pietrangeli for the most Grand Slam wins by an Italian man with his 86th victory.

Auger-Aliassime overcame Alex de Minaur in a four-set battle lasting over four hours to reach his second US Open semifinal.

The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime is back in the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2021 US Open after beating eighth seed De Minaur 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/4).

"Some days you won't feel your best, but I was willing to dig really deep and do everything I can," said Auger-Aliassime.

"It feels amazing. Four years ago, it feels like more. It was a tough couple of years, but it feels even better now to be in the semi-finals."

Australia's De Minaur (26) has now lost all six of his Grand Slam quarterfinals.

"Right now I'm looking at this like a wasted opportunity," De Minaur said.