US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova claims emotional victory in China Open tennis tournament

Beijing, China - Amanda Anisimova beat Linda Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 on Sunday to win the China Open tennis tournament for her second title of a breakthrough year and fourth overall.

Amanda Anisimova of the US celebrates with the trophy after winning her singles final match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova at the China Open in Beijing on October 5, 2025. © REUTERS

The third-seeded American survived a second-set wobble to overpower the Czech 26th seed in one hour and 46 minutes in Beijing.

She lifted the trophy in the Chinese capital almost exactly one month after reaching the US Open final, where she lost to world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

The 24-year-old Anisimova is the third American to win the China Open after last year's champion Coco Gauff and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

Anisimova collapsed to the hard court in victory, lying on her back and putting her hands over her face.

Anisimova began ruthlessly, winning the first set in 23 minutes without dropping a game.

A defiant Noskova found her feet in the second set, breaking early and powering to a 5-2 lead before closing out.

The two went toe-to-toe in the decider until Anisimova broke for a 4-2 lead, digging deep to reach the finish line with a winner on the first match point.