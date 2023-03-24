Trans women banned from international track and field competitions

Monaco - Transgender women are banned from international track and field competitions following a controversial decision from the sport 's governing body on Thursday.

World Athletics, formerly known as the IAAF, said the ban will begin March 31 and replace old rules that allowed trans athletes to compete.



Track authorities followed in the footsteps of swimming's international governing body, FINA, which banned trans athletes last year.

No trans athletes currently compete at the highest level of track. The highest-profile trans swimmer, the University of Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas, did not compete at the top level globally but did win an NCAA championship.

World Athletics cited recent scientific research that found trans women maintained an athletic advantage after transitioning.

"We continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations," World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

"We will be guided in this by the science around physical performance and male advantage, which will inevitably develop over the coming years."