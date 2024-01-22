Chatbot impersonating Congressman Dean Phillips sparks limits on AI in politics

Washington DC - ChatGPT creator OpenAI removed a bot impersonating a longshot presidential candidate's voice, enforcing limits on how political campaigns can use its AI capabilities.

A chatbot impersonating presidential candidate Dean Phillips has been banned as OpenAI enforces limits on political uses of its technology. © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto

A political group supporting Congressman Dean Phillips had asked a Miami-based startup to create a chatbot that would allow users to engage in a Q and A with the little-known candidate.

"We recently removed a developer account that was knowingly violating our API (or platform) usage policies, which disallow political campaigning, or impersonating an individual without consent," OpenAI on Saturday told the Washington Post, which first reported the story.

The rise of generative AI has raised fears that people could use ChatGPT and other platforms to sow political chaos via disinformation or AI clones, particularly with a number of major elections to be held across the globe this year.

As a leader in the field, OpenAI is under especially close scrutiny over these concerns, and last week, the company said it would provide users with tools to diminish the possibility of harm from its technology.

The "Dean-bot" was intended as an information tool in the candidate's Democratic primary campaign against President Joe Biden. It relied on OpenAI's technology, and the Microsoft-backed company swiftly moved to take it down after an article in the Washington Post provided a link to test it out.

The political group behind the bot, We Deserve Better, is co-led by a former staffer to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and has received funding from Silicon Valley investors, the Post reported.