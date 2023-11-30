Meta warns of China-based influence ahead of 2024 election

San Francisco, California - Meta on Thursday warned that deceptive online campaigns based in China were taking aim at 2024 elections in the United States and elsewhere.

Meta has issued a warning about deceptive online campaigns from China that aimed to influence US voters. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The tech giant behind Facebook and Instagram said it has taken down five coordinated influence networks out of China this year.

"Foreign threat actors are attempting to reach people across the Internet ahead of next year's elections, and we need to remain alert," Meta global threat intelligence lead Ben Nimmo said during a briefing about its latest security report.

Meta said that it removed 4,789 Facebook fake accounts that were part of one campaign posting about national politics and relations with China.

The accounts in the network praised China, bashed its critics, and copy-pasted real online posts by US politicians with the potential to stoke partisan divisions, according to the threat report.

"As election campaigns ramp up, we should expect foreign influence operations to try and leverage authentic parties and debate rather than creating original content themselves," Nimmo said.

"We anticipate that if relations with China become an election topic in a particular country, we may see China-based influence operations pivot to target those debates."