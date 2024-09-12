Extreme abortion ban in North Dakota struck down by state judge!

Bismarck, North Dakota - A North Dakota judge on Thursday struck down a law banning most abortions in the conservative state, ruling that it was vague and unconstitutional.

North Dakota's legislature passed a ban on abortion last year except in cases of rape or incest and if a pregnancy poses serious health risks to the mother.



Even in cases of rape or incest, an abortion may only be performed on women who have been pregnant for less than six weeks.

State District Judge Bruce Romanick issued his ruling in a lawsuit filed by the sole abortion clinic in North Dakota, which has since moved to the neighboring state of Minnesota, where the procedure is legal.

The judge said the law passed by the Republican-majority North Dakota legislature was "confusing and vague."

"As written, it can have a profound chilling effect on the willingness of physicians to perform abortions, even where the North Dakota Supreme Court has already said there is a fundamental right to do so to preserve a women's life or health," Romanick said.

He said the law also fails on constitutional grounds.