Georgia disbands maternal mortality committee after revelations of preventable deaths

Atlanta, Georgia - The full membership of Georgia's Maternal Mortality Review Committee (MMRC) has been dismissed after ProPublica acquired internal records on the preventable deaths of two pregnant women following the state's enactment of a six-week abortion ban.

Shanette Williams, the mother of Amber Nicole Thurman, who ProPublica reported died in 2022 from a treatable infection due to delays to her medical care stemming from Georgia’s restrictive abortion law, holds a photo of her daughter. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

ProPublica in September published a report on the deaths of Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller, fatalities the committee deemed were preventable.



Now, the outlet reports that Georgia officials are retaliating against the committee members for allegedly violating confidentiality rules, which prohibit the disclosure of personal details on individual cases under consideration.

"Even though this disclosure was investigated, the investigation was unable to uncover which individual(s) disclosed confidential information. Therefore, effective immediately the current MMRC is disbanded, and all member seats will be filled through a new application process," stated a November 8 letter from Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey.

The letter notes that "other procedures for on-boarding committee members better ensuring confidentiality, committee oversight and MMRC organizational structure" are now under consideration.

"Once these changes have been made, the Georgia Department of Public Health ('DPH') will begin the process of filling all committee positions."