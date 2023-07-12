Iowa Republicans pass bill virtually banning most abortions

Des Moines, Iowa - Iowa's Republican lawmakers passed a bill banning most abortion care after about six weeks of pregnancy Tuesday during a special session.

Iowa passed a "heartbeat bill" banning most abortions after six weeks, which is before many people know they are pregnant. © MAGO / USA TODAY Network

Iowa passes a "heartbeat bill" banning most abortions after six weeks, while abortion rights advocates protested at the capitol building on July 11.

The bill passed late Tuesday night with exclusively Republican support during the rare extended special session called by Republican Governor Kim Reynolds. Her office has said she plans to sign the bill Friday.

Governor Reynolds ordered the special one-day session after a deadlock in the state supreme court left a six-week abortion ban from 2018 unenforceable about a month ago.

After the bill's passage, Governor Reynolds issued a statement saying: "The voices of Iowans and their democratically elected representatives cannot be ignored any longer, and justice for the unborn should not be delayed."

During the special session, Democratic lawmakers and abortion rights advocates protested at the state capitol throughout the day.