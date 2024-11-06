Nevada voters approve abortion rights and anti-slavery ballot measures

Carson City, Nevada - On Election Day 2024, Nevada voters delivered major victories in the fight to end the ongoing practice of enslavement and to protect abortion rights .

A woman holds an "Abortion is Health Care" sign during a rally outside the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse in Las Vegas, Nevada, following the June 2022 overturning of Roe Vs. Wade by the US Supreme Court. © Ronda Churchill / AFP

Nevada's Question 4 passed on Tuesday with just over 60% of the vote, according to the Nevada Secretary of State's office.

The ballot measure calls for the removal of language in the state constitution authorizing slavery or involuntary servitude as a form of criminal punishment.

California advocates hope to pass a similar measure to close the "slavery loophole." Votes on the Golden State's Prop 6 are still being tallied.

Also on Tuesday, Question 6 passed in Nevada with more than 63% of the vote.

The initiative would amend the state constitution to guarantee the right to an abortion until fetal viability or when necessary to protect the health or life of the pregnant person.