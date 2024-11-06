Nevada voters approve abortion rights and anti-slavery ballot measures
Carson City, Nevada - On Election Day 2024, Nevada voters delivered major victories in the fight to end the ongoing practice of enslavement and to protect abortion rights.
Nevada's Question 4 passed on Tuesday with just over 60% of the vote, according to the Nevada Secretary of State's office.
The ballot measure calls for the removal of language in the state constitution authorizing slavery or involuntary servitude as a form of criminal punishment.
California advocates hope to pass a similar measure to close the "slavery loophole." Votes on the Golden State's Prop 6 are still being tallied.
Also on Tuesday, Question 6 passed in Nevada with more than 63% of the vote.
The initiative would amend the state constitution to guarantee the right to an abortion until fetal viability or when necessary to protect the health or life of the pregnant person.
Nevada was one of 10 states this cycle with abortion-related proposals on the ballot, as many look to extend reproductive rights in the wake of the June 2022 Supreme Court decision to overturn federal Roe v. Wade protections.
Cover photo: Ronda Churchill / AFP