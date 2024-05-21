Nevada activists secure more than enough signatures to put abortion access on the ballot

Carson City, Nevada - Abortion rights activists in Nevada announced Monday that they've submitted more than enough signatures to put a measure that would enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution on the November ballot.

Nevada activists have secured enough signatures to put abortion access on the ballot in November. © Ronda Churchill / AFP

Activists from Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom collected and submitted more than 200,000 signatures from across the state for their measure to enshrine abortion care in the state constitution.

That's almost double the number needed to qualify a proposed measure for the ballot!

State officials will now have to verify the signatures before the matter can officially go to a vote.

Abortion care in Nevada is currently available up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, which is considered the marker of fetal viability.

Nevadan activists are seeking to further protect abortion and strengthen access following the 2022 Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

To enshrine abortion access, voters will need to approve the measure twice. If the measure qualifies and is approved by Nevadans this year, they'll have to approve it again in 2026.