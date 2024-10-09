California labor unions endorse campaign to close slavery loophole

Sacramento, California - A campaign to close the slavery loophole in California on Tuesday announced a series of endorsements from prominent labor organizations.

Supporters of California's Prop 6 rally for an end to involuntary servitude outside the State Capitol in Sacramento. © Courtesy of Yes on Prop 6

The Yes on Prop 6 campaign has received the backing of the California Labor Federation, California Professional Firefighters, California Teachers Association, SEIU California, UFCW Western States, UAW Region 6, and Labor Council for Latin American Advancement Sacramento Chapter.

The Prop 6 ballot measure, which will go before voters in November, would remove language from the California state constitution allowing involuntary servitude in cases of criminal punishment – a phenomenon many advocates and targeted communities have described as a direct continuation of chattel enslavement.

The proposal was one of the 14 priority bills included in the California Legislative Black Caucus' initial reparations package, developed following the release of the California Reparations Task Force's final report.

"California Professional Firefighters strongly support Proposition 6, recognizing the profound need for prioritizing rehabilitation during time served over further punishment," California Professional Firefighters President Brian K. Rice said in a press release.

"We believe the incarcerated should be focused on rehabilitative, voluntary work, and educational programs that truly prepare them for successful re-entry into society," he continued.