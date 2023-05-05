North Carolina lawmakers approve 12-week abortion ban
Raleigh, North Carolina - The North Carolina state legislature approved a 12-week abortion ban that’s expected to be vetoed by the Democratic governor, but Republican seat margins and chamber leaders indicate they will override the veto.
The new ban moves the restriction on abortions from 20 weeks to 12 weeks in the state, reports NBC News.
It’s one of the less severe laws passed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, giving abortion decision-making power back to the states. Even still, the bill could have far-reaching implications as many pregnant people from stricter neighboring states had been traveling to North Carolina for later-stage abortions.
As the bill was passed Thursday by a 29-20 vote in the Senate, a large opposing crowd in the gallery yelled out "Abortion rights now!"
Although police quickly cleared the area, protesters could be heard outside the doors shouting "Shame!" at the lawmakers.
Democratic Governor Roy Cooper has previously called the bill "an egregious, unacceptable attack on the women of our state."
Democrats and Republicans battle it out over abortion restrictions
Democrats in the state House and Senate had unsuccessfully tried several parliamentary maneuvers over the course of the proceedings to block the measure, but Republican margins in both chambers proved to be too much.
The rule is set to take affect July 1, and would also place new limits on certain exceptions. Abortions in cases of rape or incest would be capped at 20 weeks.
"Life-limiting" fetal anomalies, including genetic disorders that can be diagnosed prenatally, would be permissible until 24 weeks into the pregnancy, and an existing admission for circumstances where the life of the pregnant person is in danger would remain.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Forsyth County Republican who helped pass the bill, said Thursday that those "who have worked for decades to save unborn babies for the sanctity of human life" view the bill as "very pro-life, pro-woman legislation."
"This is a pro-life plan, not an abortion ban," Krawiec added.
However, Democratic Sen. Sydney Batch thought otherwise.
"This bill is an extreme and oppressive step backwards for our society and one that will deny women the right to make decisions about their own health care and future," she said during the debate.
Cover photo: Allison Joyce / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP