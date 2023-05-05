North Carolina lawmakers approve 12-week abortion ban

Raleigh, North Carolina - The North Carolina state legislature approved a 12-week abortion ban that’s expected to be vetoed by the Democratic governor, but Republican seat margins and chamber leaders indicate they will override the veto.

North Carolina Republicans have passed a 12-week abortion ban in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. © Allison Joyce / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The new ban moves the restriction on abortions from 20 weeks to 12 weeks in the state, reports NBC News.



It’s one of the less severe laws passed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, giving abortion decision-making power back to the states. Even still, the bill could have far-reaching implications as many pregnant people from stricter neighboring states had been traveling to North Carolina for later-stage abortions.

As the bill was passed Thursday by a 29-20 vote in the Senate, a large opposing crowd in the gallery yelled out "Abortion rights now!"

Although police quickly cleared the area, protesters could be heard outside the doors shouting "Shame!" at the lawmakers.

Democratic Governor Roy Cooper has previously called the bill "an egregious, unacceptable attack on the women of our state."