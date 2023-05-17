North Carolina legislators force through abortion ban

Raleigh, North Carolina - The North Carolina state legislature on Tuesday evening overrode the governor's veto to pass a 12-week abortion ban.

Protesters in North Carolina march for abortion rights following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. © Allison Joyce / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Both chambers of North Carolina's Republican-controlled state legislature opted to go against Democratic Governor Roy Cooper in approving a new abortion ban, known as SB 20.

The bill, which advanced out of the state legislature earlier this month, moves the restriction on abortions in North Carolina from 20 weeks to 12 weeks.

The legislation also extends the waiting period for people seeking abortions to 72 hours, mandates that providers submit sensitive information to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and requires clinics to obtain special licensing, which will cause many to shut their doors.

SB 20 is just the latest GOP effort to curb abortion access at the state level since the fall of Roe v. Wade.

