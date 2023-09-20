Ohio Supreme Court leaves controversial abortion referendum language in place

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio's high-stakes abortion rights referendum is moving forward – but with very misleading language on the ballot.

Ohioans will get the chance to vote on enshrining access to abortion in the state constitution on November 7, 2023. © REUTERS

This November 7, Ohioans across the state will participate in a referendum on enshrining access to abortion in the state constitution, known as Issue 1.

The referendum comes after residents in August rejected a ballot measure to increase the percentage needed to pass ballot initiatives from a simple majority vote to 60%. The effort was widely recognized as an attempt to undermine popular policy priorities like protecting abortion access and raising the minimum wage.

Issue 1 now has a much higher chance of passage, but that isn't stopping opponents from pursuing other means of influencing the election, including through the language of the ballot measure itself.

Ohio's Republican-majority ballot board, charged with setting official ballot language, voted 3-2 to put a summary of the amendment before voters, one that repeatedly substitutes the word "fetus" for "unborn child."

The text states that passing Issue 1 will "always allow an unborn child to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability" if a doctor deems an abortion necessary to protect a "pregnant woman's life or health."