Ohio special election in national spotlight with abortion rights and minimum wage on the line

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio votes Tuesday on whether to make amending its constitution more difficult, in a referendum viewed nationwide as a test of conservatives' power to curtail abortion rights .

Ohio is voting on an "Issue 1" special election that will decide whether amending the state's constitution will need 60% of the vote. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The Issue 1 special election – which unites anti-abortion groups with opponents of a minimum wage hike – will decide on proposals to increase the bar to pass constitutional amendments to 60% of the vote from a simple majority.



The stakes have been raised by another referendum scheduled for November on codifying abortion rights into Ohio's constitution.

Republicans are looking to replicate the strategy in other states if Tuesday's vote is successful and media has reported spending from mostly out-of-state political groups on both sides totaling around $35 million.

After the 2022 Supreme Court decision ending nationwide protection for abortion rights, Ohio introduced a six-week ban that has been held up in the courts.

But 58% of likely Ohio voters support enshrining abortion rights in the constitution, according to polls released last month by USA Today/Suffolk University and in June by Scripps News/YouGov.

The League of Women Voters of Ohio called the referendum measure, proposed by Ohio's Republican-controlled legislature, an "attempt to strip away the power of everyday people."