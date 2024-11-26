Porsha Ngumezi: Third Texas woman died due to delay in life-saving care following abortion ban

Sugar Land, Texas - Another Texas woman was revealed to have died after medical professionals delayed necessary care now criminalized under the state's six-week abortion ban.

Porsha Ngumezi (top l.) poses with her husband, Hope (top r.), and their two children in a holiday photo taken before her death. © Screenshot/Instagram/@brownporsha

"Today, we are devastated to learn of the preventable death of Porsha Ngumezi, the third woman who was killed by Texas' harmful abortion ban," Marsha Jones, executive director of The Afiya Center, said in a statement.

"Porsha should be here today with her two sons and husband," she continued. "Instead, anti-abortion legislators criminalized lifesaving medical care, deprioritizing the safety of Texans and tragically cutting Porsha's life short."

The 35-year-old wife and mother of two, who sought care in June 2023 at the Houston Methodist Sugar Land hospital for heavy bleeding during a miscarriage, could have been saved had she received a standard dilation and curettage (D&C), medical experts told ProPublica.

In her notes, one nurse wrote that Ngumezi was "continuing to pass large clots the size of grapefruit." When the patient's husband called his mother, a former physician, she said: "You need a D&C."

Nevertheless, the doctor on duty prescribed misoprostol, a medication to help pass the remaining pregnancy tissue.

Ngumezi continued bleeding and died at the hospital.