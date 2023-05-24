South Carolina Senate passes six-week abortion ban in spite of female lawmakers' opposition

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina Senate voted on Tuesday to ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, despite an attempt to block the bill by the legislative body's five female lawmakers, including three Republicans.

Abortion rights activists wait for state lawmakers to arrive before a Senate vote on a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy at the South Carolina Statehouse on May 23, 2023. © Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The bill now heads to Republican Governor Henry McMaster, and he has said he intends to sign it into law. It would make South Carolina the latest state to limit abortion since the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to the procedure last year.

At six weeks, many women don't know they are pregnant. Even if they did, many abortion clinics have weeks-long waiting lists, making the bill a de facto near-total ban, critics say.

Republicans in the state Senate had tried multiple times to pass the bill, but were obstructed by the five women, including female Republican senators who pushed for lighter abortion restrictions as a possible compromise.

But the state Senate finally garnered enough votes to override the women, after the House passed the measure.

During debates around an earlier attempt to pass the bill, Republican state Senator Sandy Senn said "the men in the chamber" were metaphorically "slapping women by raising abortion again and again and again."