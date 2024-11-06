South Dakota votes against enshrining right to abortion and legalizing weed

Pierre, South Dakota - South Dakotans have voted no in all three referendums proposed during the 2024 election, including one proposing the enshrinement of abortion rights in the state constitution.

South Dakotans voted against writing abortion rights into their state's constitution. © IMAGO/NurPhoto

South Dakota ballots also featured referendums on the legalization of marijuana and the implementation of an open primary process.

Amendment G, which asked whether the right to an abortion should be written into the state constitution, failed by 59.9% to 40.1% of votes.

As a result, South Dakota will keep its near-total ban on abortion.

Several Republican-leaning states passed similar ballot measures, reversing severe restrictions placed on reproductive rights in the wake of the US Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Only one third of voters in South Dakota were in favor of Amendment H, labeled "Top-Two Primary Elections," which aimed to create open primary elections at all levels of government. All candidates would have been listed on the primary ballot, regardless of party affiliation.

Measure 29 sought to legalize marijuana for recreational use, possession, and distribution. It failed, with 56.8% of the electorate voting "no" on their ballots.