Southern Baptist Convention launches attack on IVF with radical resolution

Indianapolis, Indiana - The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the US, called Wednesday for restrictions on in-vitro fertilization – the latest move in an increasingly broad attack by the religious rifght on reproductive freedoms .

The Southern Baptist Convention adopted a resolution calling for stricter restrictions on IVF in the US. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Delegates at the Southern Baptists' annual convention in Indianapolis adopted a resolution criticizing IVF due to the fact that the procedure often results in unused embryos being destroyed.



It said the procedure "routinely generates more embryos than can be safely implanted, thus resulting in the continued freezing, stockpiling, and ultimate destruction of human embryos, some of whom may also be subjected to medical experimentation."

The delegates called on Southern Baptists to "reaffirm the unconditional value and right to life of every human being, including those in an embryonic stage" – an extreme religious interpretation of life that has no basis in science.

They urged members to "only utilize reproductive technologies consistent with that affirmation, especially in the number of embryos generated in the IVF process."

Those planning to use IVF should "consider adopting frozen embryos," the resolution says.

The delegates also called on Southern Baptists to "advocate for the government to restrain actions inconsistent with the dignity and value of every human being, which necessarily includes frozen embryonic human beings."