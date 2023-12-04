Human remains found in wreck of crashed US military Osprey off Japan

Japan - The US military said Monday divers searching for seven missing crew members had found "remains" in waters off southern Japan where a US Osprey aircraft crashed last week.

A floating object believed to belong to the US military aircraft V-22 Osprey that crashed into the sea is seen off Yakushima Island, Kagoshima prefecture, western Japan. © Kyodo via REUTERS

"During a combined U.S.-Japanese search and rescue dive in the vicinity of Yakushima, Japan... remains were discovered along with wreckage from the CV-22 mishap," the military said in a statement.



Efforts are underway to recover the remains but "the identities have yet to be determined at this time," the statement said.

"The main priority is bringing the Airmen home and taking care of their family members."

Japan's public broadcaster NHK, citing unidentified sources, said earlier on Monday what appeared to be the front part of the aircraft, possibly including the cockpit, had been found.

It also quoted sources as saying five bodies were found.

The tilt-rotor CV-22B Osprey crashed off the island of Yakushima on Wednesday with eight on board. The body of one crew member was recovered the same day.

Japan's top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno declined to comment on the NHK report that more bodies had been found.

"The search and rescue operation is continuing 24 hours a day," Matsuno said. "At this point, my understanding is that it has not led to the rescue of the remaining seven individuals."