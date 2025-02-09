One dead, dozens missing in massive Chinese landslide disaster

Shanghai, China - A landslide in China 's southwestern Sichuan province triggered by heavy rain has killed at least one person, with nearly 30 more missing, state media said Sunday.

Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in Jinping village in the city of Yibin, in China’s southwest Sichuan province on Sunday. © CNS / AFP

China has been hit with extreme weather in recent months, with dozens of people killed in floods last year, its warmest on record.

Scientists say climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent.

Saturday's landslide hit Jinping village in the city of Yibin at around 11:50 AM local time.

As of Sunday morning, "one person has been killed and 28 people are missing," state news agency Xinhua said.

Two people were saved on Saturday and more than 900 rescuers are attempting to find the rest of the missing people, Xinhua said.

Video footage published by state broadcaster CCTV earlier on Sunday showed rescuers with flashlights searching through debris in the dark.