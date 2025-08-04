The summer fashion trends you need based on your zodiac sign

Is your wardrobe ready for warmer weather? Get the scoop on the 2025 summer fashion trend you need to embrace based on your zodiac sign.

By Jamie Grasse

This season is all about a bold print - and Leo, you love to stand out! Embrace your Sardine Girl Summer or some Amalficore which is still very much here to stay - and pair it with a butter yellow photoshoot and spritz in hand.

Is your fit taking some inspo from the summer heat? Get the scoop on the hot 2025 summer fashion trend you need to embrace based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Modern flapper fringe

You're all about entrances and exits that make people stare. You need a look that goes with your love of attention. Metallic or long fringe can highlight your wild movements and is a must-have for Summer 2025. Show your fun side with a trend that bounces with your energy, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Polo shirt or country club chic

You've got some stiffness to you, you stubborn bull. A polo with its t-shirt texture and clear collar is the summer trend for you. You could wear it to the club or the beach. It's a summer classic – just like you!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Mesh shoes

Gemini, as an air sign, you're all about feeling the breeze and going where it pushes. Mesh shoes are what you need. Let the wind under your feet guide you this summer, and you're bound to run into the love or tantalizing conversation partner of your dreams. Get that air between your toes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Structural cuts

The 90s draped, folded, and structural cuts in business and casual wear are back. These maximalist shapes are like armor. As an emotional crab, you crave something that makes you feel safe. Get a bold structural outfit that makes you ready for battle.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Prints galore

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Garden girl

One summer trend was made for an earth sign like you: Garden Girl style. Don on some hardworking denim overalls and saunter your sensual self gracefully from work into the green. Top your look with a practical straw hat, and everyone will think you're super chic, even if you're simply going to dig in the dirt.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Vertical stripes

Libras draw lines, weigh options, and chase connections. Vertical stripes are back with a vengeance. You shine in a look that's both relaxed and ready for business. Luckily, this summer trend is versatile, smart, and romantic – just like you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Bold black and white print

You're magnetic, entrancing, confusing, and layered. As a water sign, you know how to reflect people's expectations like a Rorschach test. Bold black and white prints, full of flowers, stripes, or splatters, speak to your deep nature. A two-toned outfit that will leave people guessing is what you're all about this summer.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Super short shorts

Those legs are made for showing, and that's what you're gonna do. Sagittarius, are you ready to rock some super short shorts? It's high time you invited all those summer flings into your life. Let your bold sensuality show.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Linen everything

As an ever-striving earth sign, you get sweaty, Capricorn. Linen everything is the Summer 2025 trend for you. This fabric is all-natural and cool. Rock a swanky neutral pant and top set and float through your days while pushing towards your goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Gender bending

As an intellectual sign dedicated to the mind, you like to subvert expectations of every kind. This summer, you should embrace the mixture of feminine and masculine styles by combining pieces that don't generally go together. Pair a frilly skirt with an oversized suit jacket. Let your uniqueness shine.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Crochet

Get caught up in the trend all about threads woven together to make a net-like outfit. Embrace crochet. It's frilly, crafty fashion that's a little off-the-wall quirky and sexy. It's perfect for a funky fun fish like you, Pisces.