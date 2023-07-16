12 cold foods to help your star sign beat the heat

This cold food horoscope knows what dish will rejuvenate you when it's too hot to turn on the stove. Here are 12 cold foods based on your zodiac sign.

By Jamie Grasse

When the heat waves keep on coming, cooking isn't an option. Here are 12 cold food suggestions that will refresh your soul based on your zodiac sign.

This horoscope knows what cold foods will sooth your soul. © Collage: 123rf/perseomedusa & unsplash/Margarita Zueva & unsplash/ Mariana Medvedeva & unsplash/Fernando Andrade There's nothing better than cold food and drinks on a sweltering day. Think crisp cool cucumber salad, popsicles, salsa, and sundaes. Though food can speak to your soul, not everyone has the same taste. Should water signs eat sushi in the summer heat? Are ice cream and slushies what water signs need? What should a fire sign much on?

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Gazpacho

There's no better cold food for a hot day than cold summer vegetable soup: Gazpacho. Besides, something about blending things into a tasty pulp speaks to your fiery, slightly destructive nature. Just throw 2 lbs ripe tomato, a peeled and seeded cucumber, a red pepper, two cloves of garlic, a piece of white bread, an onion, and a dash of red vinegar in the blender and turn it on. You love dishes that can be done in a flash, like this.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Bruschetta

You know the key to luxury is high-quality ingredients, patience, and good work. Core and dice the tomatoes, sprinkle them with salt, and let them sit and drain for at least an hour. Rub crusty toasted bread with your garlic cloves. Top with the tomatoes mixed with a bit of garlic, if you're feeling bold, chopped fresh basil, and olive oil. Take small bites.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Lemon Posset

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, as they say. But that's too old school. Gemini, you know lemons mean it's time to embrace the latest food trend and make lemon posset. It's simple but elegant, like you on a good day. Cut the citrus fruit in half, scoop out the insides, and squish the juice out. Heat some cream and mix in sugar. Add the juice and some zest you created, then fill the rinds and let them chill. Then, wow at the party with your sunny cream cups of pure delight!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Popsicle

At your best, you're sweet and refreshing, but at your worst, you're a sticky mess. Cancer, hot weather makes emotions more intense. Take a beat with a popsicle. Just freeze some of your favorite juice and suck on it till you feel better.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Snack plate AKA TikTok's "girl dinner"

You're versatile, and you want it all without the cooking or interruptions. Gemini, you want fruit, pickled things, cheese, and some ham, all arranged beautifully on a plate and dusted with salt and pepper. You need a plate that looks like all the best bits of charcuterie board, but that's all yours. You want TikTok's "girl dinner" or snack plate.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Greek Salad

You love a beautiful salad with the best bits of the earth: tomatoes, cucumber, and olives. Virgo, you find beauty in chopping veggies up finely with a sharp knife, crumbing feta, and drizzling olive oil. Greek salad is like you, multifaceted. It's salty, umami, fresh, sweet, and pungent.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Pasta salad

Pasta salad is your go-to cold food because it's balance in a bowl. The base is comforting carbs in the form of pasta mixed with olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, and whatever other veggie and cheese you find in the fridge. As you've got enough fat, salt, and acid, it'll be grand, but you already know that.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Semifreddo

It's not exactly ice cream, and it's like a mousse in the shape of a cake. Semifreddo is a little mysterious and always sweet. This odd dessert is sure to fascinate, like you, Scorpio. The best bit, you don't need an ice cream machine to make it at home. It's lux without the fuss.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Cucumber salad with peanut sauce

You're a fiery sign and love weird food. Cut up some cooling cucumbers and cilantro and throw them in a bowl with excited gusto! Then dare to make a homemade peanut sauce. Just whisk peanut butter with a bit of sugar, soy sauce, chili flakes, rice or white vinegar, and a minced garlic clove. Toss this with your cucumbers and let this salty-sweet salad soothe your soul in the heat.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Ice cream sundae

You don't indulge often. But when it is too hot to think, there is only one kind of cold food for you: an ice cream sundae. You know, a classic cool treat cannot be beaten. You want two scoops of vanilla, chocolate sauce with a cherry on top. If you're feeling feisty, you'll go for some nuts or sprinkles.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Sushi

Cooking isn't something you love when the weather isn't scorching. But even intellectuals like you have to eat. If you could choose, and you can, Aquarius, you'd eat sushi all day. You want a California roll, an avocado roll, and a cucumber roll, and if you eat fish, you want the salmon roll with extra wasabi.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Cold Pizza

Pisces, you don't venture outside when the temperatures rise. You ordered extra pizza yesterday, so you'd have enough leftovers to get you through the heat wave. Not only that, you got yourself gummy worms for a special dessert.