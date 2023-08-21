Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 21, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 8/21/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The universe may be sending some inspiring energy your way this Monday. Check out what the stars have in store for you in your daily horoscope.



Your free horoscope on Monday, August 21, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 8/21/2023. © 123RF/vanilladesign Your horoscope can inspire you regardless if you were born under the zodiac sign of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces. Leo season is coming to an end as the sun moves closer to the detail-oriented sign of Virgo. The moon is waxing in Libra. This kind of energy is great when to comes to expressing emotions. Tell your friends and loved ones how you really feel about work, love, and the world around you. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 19, 2023 The stars can help you create the future you crave, if you dare to let them guide your way.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Only those who look closely can recognize your pain in love. People would have more respect for you if you showed more modesty.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The sun comes out after the rain, Taurus. Flirting always uplifts you. Work on expressing and accepting your emotions.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Focus on making the right decision. Once you accept that life is always about learning, everything will get a bit easier. You'll stop fretting and start experimenting and really thinking.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your false kindness won't cut it any longer. You stopped working out and are about to pay for that. It's time to make a change.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You skillfully pull ahead of the competition. You know how to flirt and draw attention to yourself. When happiness finally approaches, you tend to bolt.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Unwind and get socializing. Do something nice, like going for a walk outside or enjoying time at a café. Are your financial affairs still up to date?

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Try to be a little more open, especially romantically. This will kick your motivation up a notch. Even if everything doesn't go as you expect, the real outcome will take time.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Everyone saw through your devious plan; now all you can do is damage control. Though you gripe, you still pull through that training.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Trouble can make you sick, while joy can heal and help you make the right decision. You aren't dealing with any real problems, but nothing is as easy as before. Financially, you feel stuck.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You may get a tempting proposal at work. You aren't as energetic as usual. This may create problems with those close to you.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're tense all over. Remember to stretch, Aquarius. If you're looking for love, now's the time to get your flirt on.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20