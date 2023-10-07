Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, October 7, 2023
Will your Saturday be full of sweet moments and bliss? The stars may be sending some exciting energy your way. Check out your daily horoscope so you can seize the day.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: there may be some frustrating energy coming your way this Saturday.
That's because the Sun's formed a quincunx with the planet Jupiter. This alignment can make many feel torn between ideas and potential solutions.
What's more, today and this Libra season are all about adjustments and change.
The moon moves from Cancer into Leo this evening, which makes many go from tense to bold. Take care not to let this energy make you reckless.
Your star sign's horoscope can help you ride the waves of the energy coming your way today.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Keep a low profile, but don't shy away from settling conflicts. Take care when signing or agreeing to anything important today.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
No one expects a perfect performance, but you should still push yourself to do your best.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Sometimes your mind and heart won't be aligned. Give yourself space to emote. You're working your tail off for very little recognition. Don't give up, you'll get the praise you deserve.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
It's a great day for business negotiations, though there could be delays. Stay calm! Don't take criticism too personally. Besides, sometimes people don't think before they speak.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You're testing your friends' patience, Leo. Could it be time to slow your roll? Ask yourself if what you want is actually possible.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
The success keeps coming. Don't get nervous now, even if others are envious. You're a smart cookie and know how to find your niche.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Lots of tenderness and understanding is coming your way. This positivity lifts you up. Take care in chilly weather; you're not as robust as you think.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Base your decisions on your gut. Don't let the skeptics get you down. You can feel what's coming, and you know what's in.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Even though you'd like to change everything with a snap of your fingers, that's not in the cards. Take things one step at a time, Sagittarius. Someone's caught your eye, and you can't wait to see them again.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Your diligence and reliability will help you to advance professionally. People are starting to notice you. Don't let them tell you what you need. You have the power to carry on.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You haven't been working out much, which is why you're sore now. Today, you've got to force yourself to make an uncomfortable decision. Your love has some demands, and you'd better listen.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You'll stress your partner out if you expect too much. Can't change the situation? Find a way to see the positive.
Cover photo: unsplash/Shubham Dhage