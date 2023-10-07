Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, October 7, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 10/7/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will your Saturday be full of sweet moments and bliss? The stars may be sending some exciting energy your way. Check out your daily horoscope so you can seize the day.

Your free horoscope on Friday, October 7, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 10/7/2023. © unsplash/Shubham Dhage Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: there may be some frustrating energy coming your way this Saturday. That's because the Sun's formed a quincunx with the planet Jupiter. This alignment can make many feel torn between ideas and potential solutions. What's more, today and this Libra season are all about adjustments and change. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 3, 2023 The moon moves from Cancer into Leo this evening, which makes many go from tense to bold. Take care not to let this energy make you reckless. Your star sign's horoscope can help you ride the waves of the energy coming your way today.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Keep a low profile, but don't shy away from settling conflicts. Take care when signing or agreeing to anything important today.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

No one expects a perfect performance, but you should still push yourself to do your best.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Sometimes your mind and heart won't be aligned. Give yourself space to emote. You're working your tail off for very little recognition. Don't give up, you'll get the praise you deserve.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

It's a great day for business negotiations, though there could be delays. Stay calm! Don't take criticism too personally. Besides, sometimes people don't think before they speak.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're testing your friends' patience, Leo. Could it be time to slow your roll? Ask yourself if what you want is actually possible.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The success keeps coming. Don't get nervous now, even if others are envious. You're a smart cookie and know how to find your niche.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Lots of tenderness and understanding is coming your way. This positivity lifts you up. Take care in chilly weather; you're not as robust as you think.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Base your decisions on your gut. Don't let the skeptics get you down. You can feel what's coming, and you know what's in.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Even though you'd like to change everything with a snap of your fingers, that's not in the cards. Take things one step at a time, Sagittarius. Someone's caught your eye, and you can't wait to see them again.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your diligence and reliability will help you to advance professionally. People are starting to notice you. Don't let them tell you what you need. You have the power to carry on.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You haven't been working out much, which is why you're sore now. Today, you've got to force yourself to make an uncomfortable decision. Your love has some demands, and you'd better listen.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20