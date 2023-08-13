Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 13, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 8/13/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 8/13/2023. © 123RF/anatoliygleb Every zodiac sign, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, should make time for star gazing this Sunday. And thanks to the peak of the Perseids meteor shower this weekend, there are tons of shooting stars to wish on. What's more, the waning moon in Gemini is sending social energy this way. Today is great for hanging out with friends. Don't harp on the past. Gather your energy and look for ways to thrive in the future and the present.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You've left the competition in the dust and your position is strong. Enjoy beautiful moments with your love and celebrate the togetherness.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You feel intensely, and that has a real ripple effect. You're sensitive and compassionate. Allow your playful side to come out today, Taurus.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You'll get an energy boost as you find yourself. You're great at reading the room and are quick to feel tension. Don't let a bad vibe kill your good mood.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Now's a good time to talk about money and more responsibility. You come across as thoughtful and affectionate. You love that someone wants to be close to you. Soak it in.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You've got to put the work in if you dream of success. Your easy going, witty manner makes people's hearts beat faster.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You need to head to the gym more often. Don't let anyone get in the way of your financial an fitness goals.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Debates today may unfortunately get heated. Don't let anyone provoke you. Keep a clear head on your shoulders, Libra. A new work challenge may make you feel insecure.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You've got to set your sweetheart straight, there's more to you than they see. Rely on a tip from your friend, whose been in a similar situation.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your interactions are colored by your inner blocks and temptations. This has consequences. Remember to smile like you mean it while planning your next smart move.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Perfectionism will only hinder your progress, Capricorn. An encounter will inspire you. Now is the time to get off the sofa and onto the dance floor.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your mind can't be changed right now, that will take some time. Going up hill is easy. You've got the overview and the ability to concentrate today, put it to use.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20