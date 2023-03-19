Spring fashion horoscope 2023: What trend should your zodiac sign try on for size?

Spring is on its way, but is your wardrobe updated and ready to slay? Our spring fashion horoscope has the spicy tip you need to melt the winter away.

By Jamie Grasse

Is your wardrobe ready for spring? Do you know what your zodiac sign needs to wear to attract love and success this season?

Do you know what's in style for spring 2023? Is your wardrobe ready? Have you even started putting your big coats away? Should you be embracing the trends of the season by adding some fringe, bold cobalt blue, or a softer hue to your spring fashion?

Does an Aries need a statement shoe or sleeve? Maybe it's time for a Capricorn to get a slouchy bag. The time to switch up your garb and accessories is now. Let this astrological style guide help you figure out if your sign should be playing it safe and stick to the classics or go wild.



Aries (March 21 - April 19): Slouchy tote

You've already got your closet ready for spring, as it's your season. All you need to complete your classic look that includes a hard rock leather jacket or a classic trench if you're feeling fancy is a bag that wows. Get yourself a slouch tote! It's like your relaxed side: easy going and can carry everything.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Pale green oversized blazer

You're in-tune with the trends and like to show it, but usually in subtle ways like with nails and accessories. But spring is your season, Taurus. It's high time you show your bull-headed boldness. Do it with a blazer that's relaxed but also means business.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Ballet core

Dancing from one thing to the next is your jam, especial socially. Embrace the trend of balletcore and dance wear in fashion, Gemini. You know you want to get your boogie on at all the parties, so grab a pair of statement-making metallic ballet flats to prove it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Chunky silver accessory

You'll be thrilled to hear that after years of being out, your power color – silver – is back in style for jewelry, bags, shoes, and just about everything. You dig stuff that reflects like water or a mirror. Cancer, silver helps distract you from your emotions. If you wear enough of it, you'll feel like you're covered in armor.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Gold accessories

Leo, you always shine and are already ahead of the fashion game. The only thing you could add to your always bold look is a bit more gold. Just don't forget to leave space for those you care about in the limelight.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Wide leg jeans

People think you're uptight and high-strung. Signal that you've got more than one side, Virgo. You can also be easy and breezy, and sometimes even chaotic. Dare to take up some space with super wide-legged jeans. You deserve to be here.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Sheer overlay

You love balance, but when it comes to fashion, you're a risk-taker. Sheer is here to stay, and you're here for it. Go for a cotton candy pink and catch your crush's eye. Just don't overthink the colors of your accessories and stick to pinks and blues.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Rose-inspired accessory

You love romance and mystery, and nothing says that more than a rose, Scorpio. But don't be dull and wear a real one as a corsage. Make sure yours is made out of fabric, or metal, and attach it to your jacket, hat, or rock it as a choker necklace. It needs to be just non-chantey, interesting, and striking – kind of how you are at a party.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): High octane sequins

Say "yas" to high octane shine! Sequins aren't just for winter in 2023. Sagittarius, you yearn to break rules, but are a sometimes too timid to do so. Now’s your chance! Get yourself into something that's sparkly. It'll make you feel naughty, flirty, and like you're on an adventure all the time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Motorcycle jacket

You aren't always drawn to success as a stubborn earth sign. A jacket that can handle adventure and look fashionable will be an added bonus to your otherwise bland yet functional closet. To shake things up, get one with a few decorative buckles. It'll help you loosen up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Cobalt blue

Aquarius, fashion-wise, this is your time to shine. Bold blue is your astrological color of power, and it happens to be the sunrise hue of the season. Let your uniqueness shine by wearing this color your way on your nails or in your hair. You do you!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Funky floral print

You love all things that are trippy or slightly odd. Luckily for you, spring fashion is on your side in 2023. Look for something as optimistic and weird as you, like bold shear flower print, then proceed to embrace your drive to layer things.